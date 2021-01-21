СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. януара наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

АНҐЕЛА РУСКАЇ
народзена Кирда

(1934–2000)
з Вербасу


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню чува дзивка Марча зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
