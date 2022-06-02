СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. юния 2022. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як ши вецей нє зоз нами

АНҐЕЛА (ҐЕКА) СОПКА
народзена Колєсар

(1948–2022)


Занавше твоя любов и доброта останє у наших шерцох. Oкреме дзекуєме супругови Любови на його пожертвованим служеню у єй чежкей 8-рочней хороти
Фамелия Фемки Рускаї зоз фамелию зоз Kанади
