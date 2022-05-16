ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

З любову и почитованьом ше одпитуєме од нашей шестринїци хтора ше преселєла до вичносци

АНҐЕЛА (ҐЕКА) СОПКА
народзена Колесар

(1948–2022)


Мила наша Ґеко, дзекуєме ци за твою щиру любов, доброту, пожертвовносц, же ши вше ширела мир, благосц и даровала ше нєсебично. До стретнуца у вичносци жиєш у наших думкох и шерцох. Дюри и Владимир Колесарово и Марча Колошняї зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
