СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. децембра 2023. року наполнї ше рок як нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

БЛАЖЕНА АФИЧ
народзена Рац

(1964–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ю навики буду чувац син Славко, нєвеста Кристина, унукове Андрей и Стефан та син Александар, нєвеста Кристина и унук Матей
Спочивай у мире Божим!