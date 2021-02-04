СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара наполнї ше боляци рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

БОРИС ЦАП

(07. X 1995 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура


Прешол чежки и смутни рок одкеди це нєт. Нїч нє може буц як скорей, бо у каждей хвильки живота нам хибиш. Час преходзи, алє ти занавше оставаш у нас, наш мили и добри ангелу. Твоя мама Ксения, шестра Санела и брат Петар.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest