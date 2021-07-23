СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. юлия наполня ше три жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прамдїдо

БУША ЯНКО

(1945–2018)
зоз Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго буду чувац дзивка Ясмина зоз супругом Силвестером, унучата Желько зоз супругу и Єленка зоз супругом як и праунучата Виктор и Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
