СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2021. року наполня ше два роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВАСА ИВАНОВ

(17.II 1927 – 8. II 2019)
з Ґосподїнцох


През цали свой живот подаровал ши нам превельо любови, доброти и почитованя. И кед ши уж два роки преселєни до вичносци ми вше будземе чувац красни памятки на тебе. Занавше ожалосцени твойо наймилши: син Мирослав зоз синами Марком и Иваном и дзивка Олґица Мудрова з Дюрдьова зоз супругом Мирославом и сином Василийом.
