НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнєли ше пейц смутни и чежки роки як ше до Царства Нєбесного преселєл наш добри

ВАСИЛИЄ ИВАНОВ

(17. II 1927 – 8. II 2019)
з Ґосподїнцох


З любову и почитованьом, дзивка Оля з фамелию и син Мирослав з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!