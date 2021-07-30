ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили брат и наш бачи

ВЕЛИМИР ДУДАШ – Ґено

(1953‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Ожалосцени брат Владо зоз супругу Наташу, и дзивку Ларису Роман и єй супругом Владом и дзецми Павлом и Марину
Спочивай у мире Божим!
