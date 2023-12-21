ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра 2023. року упокоєл ше наш супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЕЛЬКО ПЕТРИЧИЧ

(1940-2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац супруга Ксения, дзивка Ґордана, жец Милош, син Ґоран, нєвеста Ясмина и його унуки Исидора и Маша
Спочивай у мире Божим!