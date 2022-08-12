СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пол рока прешло од кеди нє з нами наша мила

ВЕРИЦА РАМАЧ
народзена Надь



Брат Славко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
