СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. мая 2024. року наполнєли ше дванац смутни и жалосни роки як ше у чежкей хороти упокоєла наша добра и мила мац, швекра и баба

ВЕРОНИКА ИВАНОВ

(23. III 1942 – 21. V 2012)
з Ґосподїнцох


Час преходзи, а жаль и смуток нїґда нє преставаю. Занавше будзеш жиц у шерцу своєй дзивки Олї з фамелию и сина Мирослава з фамелию
Вичная єй памят!