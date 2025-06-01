СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше тринац смутни и жалосни роки як ше упокоєла наша добра и мила

ВЕРОНИКА ИВАНОВ

(23. III 1942 – 21. V 2012)
з Ґосподїнцох


Час преходзи, а жаль и смуток нїґда нє преставаю. У найкрасших памяткох чуваю ю дзивка Олґица з фамелию и син Мирослав з фамелию.
Вичная єй памят!