НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. мая 2022. року наполня ше дзешец смутни роки як ше упокоєла и до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ВЕРОНИКА ИВАНОВ
народзена Бесерминї

(22. III 1942 – 21. V 2012)
з Ґосподїнцох


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Занавше ожалосцени твойо наймилши: дзивка Олґица зоз фамелию и син Мирослав зоз фамелию
Спочивай и мире Божим до воскресеня живих и мертих!
