СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. септембра наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша андя

ВЕРУНА ВИНАЇ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох Вас нє забудзе Миряна зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
