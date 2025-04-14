НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабела мила мац и баба

ВЕРУНА ГАРДИ
народзена Кренїцки

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Єй милу подобу у шерцу занавше будзе чувац син Златко, нєвеста Сандра и унуки Валентина и Николинa