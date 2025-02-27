ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. фебруара преселєла ше до вичносци мила мац и баба

ВЕРУНА ГАРДИ

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ю буду чувац син Златко, нєвеста Сандра, и унуки Валентина и Николина