СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Тих дньох наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ВЕРУНА ПАПУҐА
народзена Киш

(1937–2024)
з Вербасу


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и красних памяткох. Син Владимир и дзивка Весна з фамелиями, як и Лїля Горняк
Спочивай у мире Божим!