СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 10 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

ВЕРУНА СКУБАН

(1934–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Вично це ношиме у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
