ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. фебруара 2022. року у 72. року живота занавше нас зохабела наша мила

ВЕРУНА СТРИЧКО
народзена Шайтош


з Кули


Ожалосцени: супруг Владимир, синове Владимир и Михайло, нєвеста Мария и унучата: Александра, Ана, Иван, Мирослав и Желько
