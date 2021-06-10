ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. юния 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ВЕРУНА ЧОРДАШ
народзена Будински

(8. XII 1946 – 1. VI 2021)


Мила наша, занавше будзеш жиц у наших шерцох. Подзековни зме на каждей хвильки котру ши препровадзела зоз нами, а жалосни же их нє було вецей. Твоя Оленка зоз супругом Андрийом и синами Андрийом и Марком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest