СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. юния 2022. року наполнї ше боляци рок як моя мила шестра вецей нє з нами

ВЕРУНА ЧОРДАШ
народзена Будински

(1946–2021)
з Кули


Мила моя шестро, жиєш з нами у наших думкох, словох и приповедкох. Хибиш нам барз. Док жиєме, будземе це чувац у своїх шерцох и молитвох.
Ожалосцена шестра Гелена зоз дзивку Даяну и єй фамелию
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest