СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. юния 2022. року наполнї ше чежки, жалосни и боляци рок од нєсподзиваного розходу зоз нашу милу маму, швекру и бабу

ВЕРУНА ЧОРДАШ
народзена Будински

(8. XII 1946 – 1. VI 2021)
з Кули


Остала велька пражнїна у наших животох. Навики чуваме красни памятки у наших шерцох. Дзекуєме ци за твою любов и пожертвовносц хтори ши мала за нас.
Вично ожалосцени: твоя дзивка Оленка зоз супругом Андрийом и унуки Андриїца и Марко, нєвеста Весна и унуки Ивана зоз фамелию и Єлена зоз фамелию
