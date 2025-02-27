ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. фебруара преселєла ше до вичносци наша андя

ВЕРУНКА ГАРДИ
народзена Кренїцки

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох буду вас чувац бачи Владо и андя Златка зоз своїма дзецми
Вичная єй памят!