СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. септембра наполня ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела наша шестра

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Нєт дня да на тебе нє подумаме, мила шестро. Ожалосцени шестри: Маря зоз фамелию и Фемка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
