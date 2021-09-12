СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. септембра наполня ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз щиру любову и вельким почитованьом будземе це чувац од забуца. Най це ангели чуваю. Твойо наймилши – супруг Юлиян, синове Владимир и Алекс, нєвеста Катарина, и унучата Валерия и Дамир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
