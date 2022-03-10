СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ
народзена Бесерминї

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти и далєй оставаш у наших памяткох и шерцох. Супруг Юлин, синове Владо и Алекс, нєвеста Катарина и унуки Дамир и Валерия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
