СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца 2024. року наполня ше три жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики чуваме памятку на тебе. Твойо – супруг Юлин, синове Владимир и Алекс, нєвеста Катарина и унуки Дамир и Валерия
Спочивай у мире Божим!