ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)


Мила наша бабо, спочивайце у мире Божим! Твойо унучата Валерия и Дамир
Най вас ангели чуваю!
