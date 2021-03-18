ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)


Занавше ожалосцени супруг Юлиян, синове Владимир и Алекс, унучата Дамир и Валерия, и нєвеста Катарина
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest