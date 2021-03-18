ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца 2021. року занавше ме зохабела моя мила супруга

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твой супруг Юлиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
