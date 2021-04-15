СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас у жалосци зохабела наша мила шестра

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ
народзена Бесерминї

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена – шестра Маря зоз супругом Юлином и дзецми, и шестра Фемка зоз супругом Михалом и сином
Спочивай у мире Божим!
