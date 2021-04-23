СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла наполнєли ше 40 днї од кеди нє з нами наша мила баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила бабо, дзекуєме вам за шицко. Спочивайце у мире Божим! Вашо унуки Валерия и Дамир
Най Вас ангели чуваю!
