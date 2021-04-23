СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз щиру любову и вельким почитованьом будземе це чувац од забуца. Твойо наймилши – супруг Юлиян, синове Владимир и Алекс, и унучата Валерия и Дамир
Вичная памят!
