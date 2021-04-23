СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци моя мила супруга

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ

(1953–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики це будзем чувац у моїм шерцу и найкрасших памяткох на заєднїцки препровадзени час. Твой супруг Юлиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
