ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. марца преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила шестринїца

ВЕСЕЛИНКА КОВАЧ
народзена Бесерминї

(1953–2021)


З любову и почитованьом, навики ю будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Ксения Хринова, Иринка Микитова, Наталка Бодваньскова и Яни Бодваньски зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
