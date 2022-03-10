СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца 2022. наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша шестра

ВЕСЕЛКА



Памятку на ню навики буду чувац: шестра Маря зоз супругом Юлином и дзецми и шестра Фемка зоз супругом Михалом и сином
Спочивай у мире Божим!
