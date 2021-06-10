СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ВИКТОРИЯ ГОРНЯК

(1969–2012)
з Дюрдьова


Вично останєш у наших шерцох. Дзивчата Лидия и Кристина и супруг Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
