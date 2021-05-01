Вистки на „Рутенпресу” 5. мая, новини 14. мая

РУТЕНПРЕС – Пре вельконоцни и першомайски швета, хтори у Сербиї нєроботни, „Рутенпрес” нови вистки обяви на стреду, 5. мая.

Пре исти причини, новини „Руске слово” виду 14. мая як двочисло.

