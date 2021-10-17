СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДА ГАРГАЇ

(1932–2021)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом вично будземе чувац памятки на Вас у наших шерцох и думкох. Син Яким зоз свою фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
