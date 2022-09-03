СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. септембра наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДА ГАРГАЇ

(1932–2021)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом вично будземе чувац памятки на вас у наших шерцох и думкох. Ваша супруга Маґдалена и син Яким зоз свою фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
