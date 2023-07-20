СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юлия наполня ше три жалосни роки од кеди нє з нами наш мили супруг, тато и дїдо

ВЛАДА ОЛЕЯР

(1959-2020)
з Нового Саду


Премало єст слова, а превельо смутку же би ше виповедло кельо нам хибиш у каждей хвильки нашого живота хтори зме требали вєдно дзелїц. Занавше чуваме памятки на днї щесца, любови и потримовки. Твойо ожалосцени наймилши: супруга, дзеци и унук
Спочивай у мире Божим!