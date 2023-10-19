ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наш мили, любени син и брат ше преселєл до вичносци, охабел нас, за нїм у вичним жалю

ВЛАДА ХОМА

А (1974–2023)


Ожалосцени оцец Мирослав, мац Єлена, брат Микола, родзина и приятелє