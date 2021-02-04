ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Зоз вельким жальом посиламе остатнї поздрав милому братнякови

ВЛАДИМИРОВИ БУДИНСКИЙОВИ


зоз Швайцарскей


Остал ши нам у красних памяткох. Тереска и Кимо Канюхово зоз фамелию
Його фамелиї щире сочувствиє!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest