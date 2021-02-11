СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. фебруара наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел

ВЛАДИМИР АФИЧ

(1958–2020)


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац и нїґда го нє забуду: його супруга Блаженка, и синове Славко зоз фамелию и Александар зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
