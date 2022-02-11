СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами наш мили дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БАРНА

(1931–2012)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю унуки Зденка зоз Миколом, Терезка зоз Златком, Ясминка зоз Кимом, Таня зоз Борисом, и праунучата Даяна, Валентина, Лидия, Кристиян, Тияна, Матей, Матея, Алек и Алексея, и нєвеста Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
