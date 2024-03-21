СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2024. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БЕСЕРМЕНЇ

(1946–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Роки преходза, а красни памятки навше оставаю. Споминаю це твойо наймилши: супруга Зузана, син Владимир зоз Лидию, дзивка Ярослава зоз супругом Янком и унучата Наташа, Мирко и Єлена
Спочивай у мире Божим!