СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца наполня ше 7 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1946–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на тебе чуваме, и часто це споминаме. Твойо наймилши – супруга Зузана, син Владимир зоз Лидию, дзивка Ярослава зоз супругом Янком, и унучата Наташа, Мирко и Єлена
Спочивай у мире Божим!
