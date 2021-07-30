СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(6. V 1942 ‒ 25. I 2021)
зоз Швайцарскей


Прешли уж шейсц мешаци як зме ше розишли, алє у наших думкох и красних памяткох на час препровадзени зоз тобу, навики жиєш зоз нами. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
