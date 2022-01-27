СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР БУДИНСКИ

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура (Швайцарскей)


Преходзели днї, мешаци, прешол и єден рок як зме ше зоз тобу розишли, алє у наших думкох и молитвох и красних здогадованьох на час цо зме зоз тобу препровадзели. Ти жиєш и далєй зоз нами и будзеш, док нашо шерца дуркаю. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим! Най це ангели чуваю!
